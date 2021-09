--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zwtl.: Notification of completion related to the sale of 2,500,000 treasurysharesPublication on the resale of treasury shares pursuant to section 7 para 1 and 2of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 and the termination of the resalepursuant to section 7 para 4 of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018On 31 August 2021, Wienerberger AG published the decision of the Managing Boardto resell treasury shares by means of an accelerated private placement(publication of inside information, publication pursuant to section 4 para 2Austrian Publication Regulation 2018). Wienerberger AG had published thecorresponding intention and the resale program (section 5 para 1 AustrianPublication Regulation 2018) on 23 July 2021. A report on the exclusion ofpurchase rights (subscription rights) of existing shareholders had beenpublished by Wienerberger AG also on 23 July 2021.Wienerberger AG informs that the sale of 2,500,000 treasury shares ofWienerberger AG, representing approximately 2.2% of the share capital ofWienerberger AG, was carried out on the basis of the authorisation of the AnnualGeneral Meeting of 5 May 2020, the Managing Board resolutions as of 21 July2021, 31 August 2021 and further 31 August 2021, as well as the SupervisoryBoard resolution of 10 August 2021 outside of a stock exchange by means of anaccelerated bookbuilding, subject to the exclusion of purchase rights(subscription rights) of existing shareholders, pursuant to the followingparameters:Date: 31 August 2021 (settlement: 3 September 2021)Number of treasury shares sold: 2,500,000 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG(thereof on-exchange: 0 shares; thereof off-exchange: 2,500,000 shares)Percentage of share capital : approximately 2.2% of the share capitalHighest/lowest realized price listed per share in EUR: 32.50/32.50Weighted average price per share sold in EUR: 32.50 Total value of shares sold in EUR: 81,250,000In view of the sale of the 2,500,000 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG, thetotal maximum number of treasury shares under the resale program for treasuryshares published by Wienerberger AG on 23 July 2021 has been sold. The resaleprogram for treasury shares published by Wienerberger AG on 23 July 2021 is