EANS-Other capital market information Wienerberger AG / Acquisition and/or sale of treasury shares according to art. 119 para. 9 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 02.09.2021, 16:10 | 20 | 0 | 0 02.09.2021, 16:10 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a

Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this

announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wienerberger AG! Werbung Long Long Basispreis 28,06€ Hebel 6,16 Ask 0,56 Zum Produkt Short Short Basispreis 38,68€ Hebel 6,05 Ask 0,53 Zum Produkt Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.



Zwtl.: Notification of completion related to the sale of 2,500,000 treasury

shares



Publication on the resale of treasury shares pursuant to section 7 para 1 and 2

of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 and the termination of the resale

pursuant to section 7 para 4 of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018



On 31 August 2021, Wienerberger AG published the decision of the Managing Board

to resell treasury shares by means of an accelerated private placement

(publication of inside information, publication pursuant to section 4 para 2

Austrian Publication Regulation 2018). Wienerberger AG had published the

corresponding intention and the resale program (section 5 para 1 Austrian

Publication Regulation 2018) on 23 July 2021. A report on the exclusion of

purchase rights (subscription rights) of existing shareholders had been

published by Wienerberger AG also on 23 July 2021.



Wienerberger AG informs that the sale of 2,500,000 treasury shares of

Wienerberger AG, representing approximately 2.2% of the share capital of

Wienerberger AG, was carried out on the basis of the authorisation of the Annual

General Meeting of 5 May 2020, the Managing Board resolutions as of 21 July

2021, 31 August 2021 and further 31 August 2021, as well as the Supervisory

Board resolution of 10 August 2021 outside of a stock exchange by means of an

accelerated bookbuilding, subject to the exclusion of purchase rights

(subscription rights) of existing shareholders, pursuant to the following

parameters:



Date: 31 August 2021 (settlement: 3 September 2021)



Number of treasury shares sold: 2,500,000 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG

(thereof on-exchange: 0 shares; thereof off-exchange: 2,500,000 shares)



Percentage of share capital : approximately 2.2% of the share capital



Highest/lowest realized price listed per share in EUR: 32.50/32.50



Weighted average price per share sold in EUR: 32.50







In view of the sale of the 2,500,000 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG, the

total maximum number of treasury shares under the resale program for treasury

shares published by Wienerberger AG on 23 July 2021 has been sold. The resale

program for treasury shares published by Wienerberger AG on 23 July 2021 is Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2 Wienerberger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







Zwtl.: Notification of completion related to the sale of 2,500,000 treasurysharesPublication on the resale of treasury shares pursuant to section 7 para 1 and 2of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 and the termination of the resalepursuant to section 7 para 4 of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018On 31 August 2021, Wienerberger AG published the decision of the Managing Boardto resell treasury shares by means of an accelerated private placement(publication of inside information, publication pursuant to section 4 para 2Austrian Publication Regulation 2018). Wienerberger AG had published thecorresponding intention and the resale program (section 5 para 1 AustrianPublication Regulation 2018) on 23 July 2021. A report on the exclusion ofpurchase rights (subscription rights) of existing shareholders had beenpublished by Wienerberger AG also on 23 July 2021.Wienerberger AG informs that the sale of 2,500,000 treasury shares ofWienerberger AG, representing approximately 2.2% of the share capital ofWienerberger AG, was carried out on the basis of the authorisation of the AnnualGeneral Meeting of 5 May 2020, the Managing Board resolutions as of 21 July2021, 31 August 2021 and further 31 August 2021, as well as the SupervisoryBoard resolution of 10 August 2021 outside of a stock exchange by means of anaccelerated bookbuilding, subject to the exclusion of purchase rights(subscription rights) of existing shareholders, pursuant to the followingparameters:Date: 31 August 2021 (settlement: 3 September 2021)Number of treasury shares sold: 2,500,000 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG(thereof on-exchange: 0 shares; thereof off-exchange: 2,500,000 shares)Percentage of share capital : approximately 2.2% of the share capitalHighest/lowest realized price listed per share in EUR: 32.50/32.50Weighted average price per share sold in EUR: 32.50 Total value of shares sold in EUR: 81,250,000In view of the sale of the 2,500,000 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG, thetotal maximum number of treasury shares under the resale program for treasuryshares published by Wienerberger AG on 23 July 2021 has been sold. The resaleprogram for treasury shares published by Wienerberger AG on 23 July 2021 is Wertpapier

Wienerberger Aktie Wienerberger Unternehmensanleihe 2,75 % bis 06/25





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer