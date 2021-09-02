checkAd

EANS-Other capital market information Wienerberger AG / Acquisition and/or sale of treasury shares according to art. 119 para. 9 Stock Exchange Act

Zwtl.: Notification of completion related to the sale of 2,500,000 treasury
shares

Publication on the resale of treasury shares pursuant to section 7 para 1 and 2
of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 and the termination of the resale
pursuant to section 7 para 4 of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018

On 31 August 2021, Wienerberger AG published the decision of the Managing Board
to resell treasury shares by means of an accelerated private placement
(publication of inside information, publication pursuant to section 4 para 2
Austrian Publication Regulation 2018). Wienerberger AG had published the
corresponding intention and the resale program (section 5 para 1 Austrian
Publication Regulation 2018) on 23 July 2021. A report on the exclusion of
purchase rights (subscription rights) of existing shareholders had been
published by Wienerberger AG also on 23 July 2021.

Wienerberger AG informs that the sale of 2,500,000 treasury shares of
Wienerberger AG, representing approximately 2.2% of the share capital of
Wienerberger AG, was carried out on the basis of the authorisation of the Annual
General Meeting of 5 May 2020, the Managing Board resolutions as of 21 July
2021, 31 August 2021 and further 31 August 2021, as well as the Supervisory
Board resolution of 10 August 2021 outside of a stock exchange by means of an
accelerated bookbuilding, subject to the exclusion of purchase rights
(subscription rights) of existing shareholders, pursuant to the following
parameters:

Date: 31 August 2021 (settlement: 3 September 2021)

Number of treasury shares sold: 2,500,000 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG
(thereof on-exchange: 0 shares; thereof off-exchange: 2,500,000 shares)

Percentage of share capital : approximately 2.2% of the share capital

Highest/lowest realized price listed per share in EUR: 32.50/32.50

Weighted average price per share sold in EUR: 32.50

Total value of shares sold in EUR: 81,250,000

In view of the sale of the 2,500,000 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG, the
total maximum number of treasury shares under the resale program for treasury
shares published by Wienerberger AG on 23 July 2021 has been sold. The resale
program for treasury shares published by Wienerberger AG on 23 July 2021 is
