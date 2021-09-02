Accenture Acquires Gevity to Bolster Health Transformation Service Capabilities in Canada

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Gevity, a strategy and consulting service provider focused on helping healthcare industry clients transform their businesses through innovative technology solutions, to expand its capabilities to deliver health transformation services in Canada and internationally. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Gevity was founded in 1995 and has grown into an established health consulting firm with a team of nearly 100 experts and practitioners across Canada who support clients globally. Gevity works with organizations that span the continuum of healthcare, from providers as well as public and private payers to regulators and healthcare non-profit stakeholder organizations.

The firm specializes in providing strategic consultancy services to health sector clients spanning capability areas such as health systems integration, informatics and analytics, and solution implementation and program management. Gevity also leads clients through digital transformations and information systems design implementations. In addition, Gevity offers proprietary methods and tools to support its work, including project and program management, inter-organizational collaboration, and health informatics. A key differentiator for Gevity is its strategic use of interdisciplinary teams comprised of practitioners with experience in clinical, technical and administrative roles in healthcare settings.

“The addition of Gevity will expand our capabilities in delivering health transformation services in Canada and other global markets,” said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada. “Gevity’s talented team and track record of success combined with Accenture's national leadership in transformation services and strong ecosystem partnerships will strengthen our capabilities from coast to coast. Moreover, the acquisition positions Accenture to lead the wave of tech-enabled health innovation that places people's health at the center to improve access, experience, and outcomes.”