United Health Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Residents of Louisiana Affected by Hurricane Ida

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) – the parent company of UnitedHealthcare and Optum – announced today a $1 million donation to help Louisiana residents recover and rebuild following the devastating impact of Hurricane Ida.

The funds will be distributed among four community-based organizations that are helping local residents with immediate needs, as well as supporting longer-term recovery and rebuilding efforts:

$200,000 to the Bayou Community Foundation to provide emergency support.

to provide emergency support. $200,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana to provide food and water.

to provide food and water. $300,000 to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to address immediate needs and support longer-term recovery needs.

to address immediate needs and support longer-term recovery needs. $300,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation to provide emergency food and water, as well as to support rebuilding efforts.

“Hurricane Ida caused significant devastation and affected the lives of thousands of people across Louisiana,” said John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana. “We are grateful for the United Health Foundation’s quick response and commitment to the people of Louisiana as we start to recover and rebuild from this hurricane.”

“We are deeply concerned for the people in Louisiana who have been affected by Hurricane Ida and are committed to helping these communities recover and rebuild,” said Christine O’Brien, executive director of UnitedHealthcare of Louisiana. “Many of these communities also continue to deal with ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this an especially difficult time for those who have been affected by the hurricane.”

UnitedHealth Group has also taken steps to support its members, patients and employees in the affected area. Members can access care and early prescription refills, and have the ability to conduct a Virtual Visit with a doctor* through the UnitedHealthcare smartphone app. In addition, the company has opened a free emotional-support help line to help people who might be affected. The Optum Emotional Support Help Line is free of charge to anyone in the community and is available toll free at 866-342-6892, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For employees who may have been directly affected, UnitedHealth Group is providing financial support through the company’s employee assistance fund.

