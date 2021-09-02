checkAd

United Health Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Residents of Louisiana Affected by Hurricane Ida

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 16:06  |  21   |   |   

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) – the parent company of UnitedHealthcare and Optum – announced today a $1 million donation to help Louisiana residents recover and rebuild following the devastating impact of Hurricane Ida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005537/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Unitedhealth Group Inc!
Short
Basispreis 444,49€
Hebel 14,72
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 386,79€
Hebel 13,08
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Additional supporting material: Quotes from Community Organizations and Recipients

Additional supporting material: Quotes from Community Organizations and Recipients

The funds will be distributed among four community-based organizations that are helping local residents with immediate needs, as well as supporting longer-term recovery and rebuilding efforts:

  • $200,000 to the Bayou Community Foundation to provide emergency support.
  • $200,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana to provide food and water.
  • $300,000 to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to address immediate needs and support longer-term recovery needs.
  • $300,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation to provide emergency food and water, as well as to support rebuilding efforts.

“Hurricane Ida caused significant devastation and affected the lives of thousands of people across Louisiana,” said John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana. “We are grateful for the United Health Foundation’s quick response and commitment to the people of Louisiana as we start to recover and rebuild from this hurricane.”

“We are deeply concerned for the people in Louisiana who have been affected by Hurricane Ida and are committed to helping these communities recover and rebuild,” said Christine O’Brien, executive director of UnitedHealthcare of Louisiana. “Many of these communities also continue to deal with ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this an especially difficult time for those who have been affected by the hurricane.”

UnitedHealth Group has also taken steps to support its members, patients and employees in the affected area. Members can access care and early prescription refills, and have the ability to conduct a Virtual Visit with a doctor* through the UnitedHealthcare smartphone app. In addition, the company has opened a free emotional-support help line to help people who might be affected. The Optum Emotional Support Help Line is free of charge to anyone in the community and is available toll free at 866-342-6892, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For employees who may have been directly affected, UnitedHealth Group is providing financial support through the company’s employee assistance fund.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

*Additional out-of-pocket costs may be required for telemedicine services depending on the plan and any applicable state requirements.

Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Health Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Residents of Louisiana Affected by Hurricane Ida The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) – the parent company of UnitedHealthcare and Optum – announced today a $1 million donation to help Louisiana residents recover and rebuild following the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
Electronic Arts and PGA TOUR Announce Authentic Addition of FedExCup Playoffs to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21State of Nevada Selects UnitedHealthcare to Serve its Medicaid Beneficiaries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
11.08.21UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 31/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
04.08.21UnitedHealthcare and Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care Focus on Health Equity in Maternal Health Outcomes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten