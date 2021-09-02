Yellow Corporation to Present at Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, Dan Olivier, Chief Financial Officer and Darrel Harris, President, will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. ET, at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference.



The event will be available on the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.