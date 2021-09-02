checkAd

Yellow Corporation to Present at Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, Dan Olivier, Chief Financial Officer and Darrel Harris, President, will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. ET, at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference.

The event will be available on the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
  913-696-6108
  investor@myyellow.com 
   
Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
  913-696-6121
  mike.kelley@myyellow.com 
   
  Heather Nauert
  Heather.nauert@myyellow.com 




