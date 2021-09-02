checkAd

DGAP-DD WR Wohnraum AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.09.2021, 16:13  |  15   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.09.2021 / 16:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ELF Partners Group AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Dillinger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
WR Wohnraum AG

b) LEI
529900F7DDYOX5DYV318 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P8KF6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.30 EUR 7846965.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.30 EUR 7846965.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-30; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WR Wohnraum AG
Beethovenstrasse 18
87435 Kempten
Germany
Internet: www.wohnraum.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70075  02.09.2021 



WR Wohnraum Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD WR Wohnraum AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.09.2021 / 16:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet weiteren Zuwachs beim Eigenbestand: Wert der Krypto-Assets steigt auf ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized ...
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: AURELIUS eröffnet Büro in Mailand und ernennt Ludovico Denza zum Managing Director für AURELIUS ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor and EnBiotix announce signing of merger agreement and sale of Inhaled Murepavadin to ...
DGAP-News: Intershop named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for its Ability to Execute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Bekräftigung der erwarteten Insolvenzquote wegen geplanter ...
Xlife Sciences AG: Förderzusage für inflamed pharma GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: Emmi übernimmt Nummer 1 im US-Feta-Markt
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:20 UhrDGAP-DD: WR Wohnraum AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:20 UhrDGAP-DD: WR Wohnraum AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:17 UhrDGAP-DD: WR Wohnraum AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:17 UhrDGAP-DD: WR Wohnraum AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:13 UhrDGAP-DD: WR Wohnraum AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:08 UhrDGAP-DD: WR Wohnraum AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:08 UhrDGAP-DD: WR Wohnraum AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
12:26 UhrDGAP-DD: WR Wohnraum AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
12:25 UhrDGAP-DD: WR Wohnraum AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
12:22 UhrDGAP-DD: WR Wohnraum AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings