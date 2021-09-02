BENEO Transforms Settling Pond into Wildlife Haven

Bats, birds, deer, foxes, frogs, rabbits, and beavers are some of the species that will thrive under the biodiversity program BENEO has launched in conjunction with Natagora and Natagriwal.PARSIPPANY, NJ and MANNHEIM, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / …

PARSIPPANY, NJ and MANNHEIM, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / BENEO , a world leader in functional ingredients, has embarked on a long-term program to promote biodiversity in the vicinity of its Oreye, Belgium production plant. In collaboration with not-for-profit environmental organizations, Natagora and Natagriwal, BENEO is transforming a former settling pond and the surrounding area into a sanctuary for wildlife, including rare birds, beavers, bats, deer and frogs. The project will contribute to the protection of indigenous and endangered species in Wallonia, Belgium, and at the same time will enrich the local community.

Caroline Moitroux, the environment engineer in charge of the biodiversity program at BENEO, said: "This project is our chance to play an active role in restoring some of the natural equilibrium that has been lost over time through human activity. Our settling ponds are an environment in which fauna and flora thrive. We see it as our responsibility to preserve and nurture them. As BENEO's expertise is in food ingredients, we have sought advice from experts in this field. Thanks to our collaborations with not-for-profit environmental organizations Natagora and Natagriwal, we are taking informed action to establish a healthy, natural eco-system in and around our ponds."

The history of the settling pond dates back to when water was used to wash and transport sugar beet to BENEO's Oreye processing facility. The water was passed through the pond to allow the soil to settle on the pond-bed and the clean water to be re-used. Thirty years have passed since the pond was employed for this purpose and in the interim period it has been left undisturbed to give nature a chance to develop.

During that time, many species of wildlife have made the pond and surrounding environment their home. The reedbeds that have colonized the water's edge are an ideal habitat for migratory and native water birds, as well as attracting deer and foxes. Additionally, the woodland beyond provides a hideout for raptors, passerines, rabbits, bats, and beavers. The pond's close proximity to the neighboring municipal nature reserve also makes it a perfect location for encouraging wildlife to flourish.