checkAd

BENEO Transforms Settling Pond into Wildlife Haven

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 16:15  |  30   |   |   

Bats, birds, deer, foxes, frogs, rabbits, and beavers are some of the species that will thrive under the biodiversity program BENEO has launched in conjunction with Natagora and Natagriwal.PARSIPPANY, NJ and MANNHEIM, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / …

Bats, birds, deer, foxes, frogs, rabbits, and beavers are some of the species that will thrive under the biodiversity program BENEO has launched in conjunction with Natagora and Natagriwal.

PARSIPPANY, NJ and MANNHEIM, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / BENEO, a world leader in functional ingredients, has embarked on a long-term program to promote biodiversity in the vicinity of its Oreye, Belgium production plant. In collaboration with not-for-profit environmental organizations, Natagora and Natagriwal, BENEO is transforming a former settling pond and the surrounding area into a sanctuary for wildlife, including rare birds, beavers, bats, deer and frogs. The project will contribute to the protection of indigenous and endangered species in Wallonia, Belgium, and at the same time will enrich the local community.

Caroline Moitroux, the environment engineer in charge of the biodiversity program at BENEO, said: "This project is our chance to play an active role in restoring some of the natural equilibrium that has been lost over time through human activity. Our settling ponds are an environment in which fauna and flora thrive. We see it as our responsibility to preserve and nurture them. As BENEO's expertise is in food ingredients, we have sought advice from experts in this field. Thanks to our collaborations with not-for-profit environmental organizations Natagora and Natagriwal, we are taking informed action to establish a healthy, natural eco-system in and around our ponds."

The history of the settling pond dates back to when water was used to wash and transport sugar beet to BENEO's Oreye processing facility. The water was passed through the pond to allow the soil to settle on the pond-bed and the clean water to be re-used. Thirty years have passed since the pond was employed for this purpose and in the interim period it has been left undisturbed to give nature a chance to develop.

During that time, many species of wildlife have made the pond and surrounding environment their home. The reedbeds that have colonized the water's edge are an ideal habitat for migratory and native water birds, as well as attracting deer and foxes. Additionally, the woodland beyond provides a hideout for raptors, passerines, rabbits, bats, and beavers. The pond's close proximity to the neighboring municipal nature reserve also makes it a perfect location for encouraging wildlife to flourish.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BENEO Transforms Settling Pond into Wildlife Haven Bats, birds, deer, foxes, frogs, rabbits, and beavers are some of the species that will thrive under the biodiversity program BENEO has launched in conjunction with Natagora and Natagriwal.PARSIPPANY, NJ and MANNHEIM, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Job Recovery and Growth in NY Accelerated by State Stox - a Newly Launched Trading Venue to Focus ...
Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. Expands Voluntary Recall of LeadCare Test Kits
GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed ...
Nuinsco Announces Seventh Intersection of More than 100m of Continuous Critical Elements & ...
Voicemod is Bringing Voice Avatars and Real-Time Engagement to the Metaverse - Official Partner ...
Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides Year End and Q1 Results
CopperBank Announces Appointment of New Leadership Team, Up to $5 Million Private Placement ...
Cloud DX Inc. Announces $3 Million Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units
Skeena Files Prefeasibility Study Technical Report for Eskay Creek
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...