Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Size to Reach USD 10030 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.8% - Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 16:30  |  34   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market is Segmented by Type (Single Crystal Silicon, Polycrystalline Silicon, Thin Film), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Renewable & Alternative Energy Category.

In 2020, the global Building Integrated Photovoltaics market size was USD 7665 Million and it is expected to reach USD 10030 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) key players include Canadian Solar, SunPower, Hanwha Solar, Jinko Solar, Solar Frontier, etc.The Global top five manufacturers hold a share of about 25%. 

Major factors driving the growth of building-integrated photovoltaics market:

The growing awareness of green infrastructures, such as energy-efficient buildings, as well as increased efforts by national governments to install solar energy panels, are likely to enhance demand for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

Though the initial cost of BIPV is on the higher side, it is still a more cost-effective option as it helps save money on electricity utilization over a period of time.

The recent construction trend toward highly glazed multi-story buildings especially in the developing country is expected to drive the growth of the building integrated photovoltaic market. The size, color, and shape of BIPV modules can all be changed. As a result, it can be fully integrated into the project's aesthetic design. 

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BIPV MARKET:

Growing environmental concerns towards the depleting non-renewable power resources and rising green infrastructure initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the BIPV market. Building-integrated photovoltaics not only generates clean power on-site without requiring more land but can also reduce a building's energy usage by utilizing daylight and reducing cooling loads. As a result, BIPV can aid in the development of net-zero energy structures. 

