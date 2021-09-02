Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Schults , Margus Position: Member of the Management Board

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 31.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 15,000; Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 15,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kitter, Lembit

Position: Member of the Management Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 23.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 21,800; Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 21,800; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR



Joonas Joost

Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee