Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.09.2021 / 16:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Schröder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
The initial notification is completed by specifying in 4.b) Nature of the transaction the underlying virtual stock option program.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 62567 shares by exercising virtual options from the management board compensation program LTI 2019.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70030  02.09.2021 



