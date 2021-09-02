RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences

RedHill Biopharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment and Cantor Global Healthcare ConferencesTEL AVIV, ISRAEL and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a …

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present at the following virtual conferences in September:

Presentation: Available from Monday, September 13, 2021, 7:00 a.m. EDT

Speaker: Guy Goldberg, Chief Business Officer

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (September 27-30, 2021)

Fireside chat: will be broadcast live on Thursday, September 30, 2021, 8:40 a.m. EDT and available for replay

Moderator: Brandon Folkes, CFA, Director, Equity Research - Healthcare, Biopharma

The webcasts will be available for 30 days on the Company's website under the Investors page: www.redhillbio.com.

Foto: Accesswire

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drugs, Movantik® for opioid-induced constipation in adults[1], Talicia® for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults[2], and Aemcolo® for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults[3]. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-204, with an ongoing Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease; (ii) opaganib (ABC294640), a first-in-class oral SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple indications with a global Phase 2/3 program for COVID-19 and Phase 2 studies for prostate cancer and cholangiocarcinoma ongoing; (iii) RHB-107 (upamostat), an oral serine protease inhibitor in a U.S. Phase 2/3 study as treatment for symptomatic COVID-19, and targeting multiple other cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases; (iv) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; (v) RHB-102, with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; and (vi) RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation. More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com / https://twitter.com/RedHillBio.