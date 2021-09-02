Elmos buys back 1,048,661 shares within the scope of the public buyback offer. The Management and Supervisory Board also decided a further decrease of the share capital by EUR 463,513.00 via cancellation of 463,513 Elmos-shares.

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Corporate Action Elmos Semiconductor SE: Disclosure of the final result of the public share buyback offer 02.09.2021 / 16:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Dortmund, September 2, 2021: Within the scope of the public share buyback offer of Elmos Semiconductor SE ("Elmos" or the "Company") announced on August 9, 2021 at 22:10 hrs. (CEST), amended as announced on August 25, 2021 at 20:25 hrs. (CEST), ("public buyback offer") a total of 1,048,661 Elmos shares (ISIN DE0005677108 / WKN 567710) have been tendered to the Company as of the expiry of the extended acceptance period which ended September 1, 2021, 24:00 hrs. (CEST).

The tendered Elmos-shares will probably be booked out of the clients' securities custody accounts by the custodian banks against credit entry of the offer price on September 7, 2021.

In addition, the Executive Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, decided today by making use of the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2020, to decrease the registered share capital from EUR 18,163,513.00 by EUR 463,513.00 to EUR 17,700,000.00 by way of cancellation of 463,513 no-par value bearer shares with a proportionate amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. The cancelation and the capital reduction are to take place shortly.

After the settlement of the public buyback offer and the additional capital decrease, the Company will hold 609,010 treasury shares in total - taking into consideration previously acquired Elmos-shares - this number equals approx. 3.44% of the Company's reduced share capital.