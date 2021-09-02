checkAd

Harris Williams Advises Deacom on its Sale to ECI Software Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Deacom, Inc. (Deacom) on its sale to ECI Software Solutions (ECI), a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (LGP) and funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (Apax). Deacom is a leading cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider for process manufacturers and distribution companies. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“The manufacturing industry continues to undergo a significant transformation, creating greater need for purpose-built software capable of enhancing production workflows, improving quality and driving automation. The combination of Deacom and ECI marks an exciting milestone for both companies, particularly in the process manufacturing sector,” said Andy Leed, a director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with founder and CEO Jay Deakins, and his team at Deacom, and we are excited to see what the company accomplishes in partnership with ECI.”

“Deacom is a recognized leader in manufacturing software, having invested significantly in technology and product development to constantly enhance the value it delivers to its tenured and growing global customer base,” added Thierry Monjauze, a managing director and the head of the Technology Group at Harris Williams. “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to extend our successful track record in the industrial software sector and look forward to watching Deacom continue to thrive as part of ECI.”

Deacom is a provider of highly scalable cloud-based software purpose-built for batch and process manufacturers and distribution companies. The company’s comprehensive ERP solutions encompass a broad range of features and functionality that enable manufacturers to solve complex challenges with a single, fully-integrated platform. With a focus on constantly evolving the software, mission-critical business functionality is continuously developed internally by Deacom and incorporated directly into the core system for all customers. As a result, manufacturers and distributors are able to leverage platform-wide enhancements to increase operational efficiency, improve product quality, and reduce the total cost of ownership. Deacom is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania with offices in Denver and Frankfurt, Germany.

