Ingredion Releases Its First Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report “Everyone Belongs”

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced the release of its first diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) report. In the first quarter, the Company was recognized by Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign for its policies and practices. The Company is now further advancing its journey and progress in its inaugural DEI report.

“Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is at the heart of our purpose-driven culture,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. “We strive to create an environment where diversity is celebrated and inclusion is embraced. This provides us the best opportunity to attract the best and brightest employees to drive an innovative culture focused on delivering sustainable growth for our shareholders.”

“As we reflect on the challenges of the past year, our commitment to DEI is more important than ever. This report reflects the dedicated work of our regional DEI councils who have spearheaded initiatives across our global organization,” said Sherri Dublin, Ingredion’s vice president of DEI, Culture and Communications. “We remain inspired by what we have accomplished. Together, we are helping to bring an Ingredion value to life and ensure that “Everyone Belongs.”

“The societal events of the past year and a half have coincided with our accelerated efforts to address racial inequities in the workplace. By releasing this report and setting an ambitious DEI agenda, ensures that we will unlock the tools necessary to make meaningful change and live our Company’s purpose to bring the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better,” concluded Zallie.

The Company’s comprehensive 2020 DEI Report can be found here.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion’s Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602





