Silver Tiger Sets Ambition to be a Leader in the Junior Mining Sector in the Transition to a Clean Economy

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR and OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") today announces its ambition to become a global leader in the transition to a clean economy in the junior mining sector. Committed to creating long-term value for all its stakeholders, Silver Tiger grows its plans to embed Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles and standards into its business strategy, operations, and management systems from the outset, aiming to move beyond compliance toward sustainable operational excellence.

Opportunities in the Clean Economy

Investing in sustainability during the early stages of a mining project can significantly improve socio-economic and environmental outcomes and can reduce the lifecycle impacts and costs of a project. As Silver Tiger's activities are currently pre-operational, there will not be a need to modify, retrofit or replace existing mining infrastructure in order to improve environmental and social outcomes.

Silver Tiger's CEO, Glenn Jessome, stated, "As silver becomes increasingly critical in the transition to a clean economy, Silver Tiger is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this growth opportunity." Glenn Jessome continued, "Silver offers tremendous investment opportunities in terms of its intrinsic and stable value. It is also an important strategic and industrial metal that serves a vital role in the development and growth of many lower-carbon technologies, including those supporting solar energy and the electric automotive industry."

Developing a Comprehensive ESG Strategy

Silver Tiger has established a board-level Safety, Environmental and Social Sustainability (SESS) committee that will oversee the development of a comprehensive ESG strategy over the next 12 months. The SESS Committee is responsible for ensuring that the company's business is conducted in ways that are principled, transparent and accountable to all stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, local communities, governments and the environment.

To progress its ambition to become a leader in ESG in the junior mining sector Silver Tiger plans to:

  • identify and evaluate opportunities with the potential to tackle site-specific material ESG issues drawing on leading approaches to sustainability, such as the circular economy and net positive business models;
  • identify feasible sustainable mining practices throughout all processes in the exploration and potential extraction, refinement and transport of metals. For example, low-carbon mining technologies that could allow Silver Tiger to set an ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) target in line with international best practice;
  • identify opportunities to reduce resource requirements, increase operational efficiencies, and support social and cultural priorities in the El Tigre region; and,
  • evaluate innovative technologies, processes and operational models that could improve resource efficiency, diversify revenue streams, close material loops, improve diversity, equity and inclusion, improve health and safety and reduce or avoid negative externalities.

Aligning with Global Mining Standards

