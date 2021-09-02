Northern Trust Strengthens Chicago Commercial Banking Team

Kerbis brings over 10 years of experience as a commercial banker with an emphasis working with family-owned companies in the beverage industry. Prior to joining Northern Trust, he was a vice president at Wells Fargo Bank, where he started his career. Kerbis earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business institutions from Northwestern University and is involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Northern Trust announced today that Adam Kerbis has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President and Banking Relationship Advisor on the Commercial Banking team based in Chicago. He will be responsible for growing the family-owned beverage client base by customizing loan, deposit and treasury solutions that help clients to achieve their strategic goals. He will report to Paul Theiss, Senior Managing Director of the Wealth Management Commercial Banking Group.

“We are pleased to welcome Adam to Northern Trust. He is an industry veteran who will leverage his extensive connectivity in the family-owned beverage category to help grow our commercial banking business,” Wealth Management Central Region President John Fumagalli said. “Adam’s knowledge of the beverage category combined with Northern Trust’s industry-leading wealth management solutions will provide significant value to family-owned beverage companies.”

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $371.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

