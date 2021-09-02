checkAd

SLAM Mobilizing for Diamond Drilling Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 16:57  |  31   |   |   

Drilling Planned to Test No 18, No 22 and No 2 Gold Veins

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Companyon TSXV: SXL) is pleased to announce it plans to commence diamond drilling on September 7, 2021 at its wholly-owned Menneval gold project located in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. The initial hole will test the No 18 vein where the Company reported visible gold with assay results grading up to 3,955 g/t gold over 0.10 m thick from a trench sample as reported by the Company December 03, 2020.

Other targets include vein No 2 with grab samples grading up to 363.00 g/t and vein No. 22 where the grab samples grading up to 11.30 g/t. These veins are part of a network of gold-bearing veins trending northeasterly over a strike-length of 1,400 m from the No. 2 vein. The veins are associated with a series of anomalous soils ranging from 5 to 206 ppb (0.206 g/t) gold that trend over a strike length of 2,800 metres east from the No. 18 vein. The Company expects to drill approximately 10 drill holes for a minimum of 1,200 metres. For additional information and maps visit Menneval Gold Project.

The Menneval Project: The Menneval Gold project is SLAM’s flagship project and the Company intends to focus on testing the strike and depth extent of the swarm of new gold veins discovered in 2020. The expanded property is comprised of 572 mineral claim units covering 12,390 hectares located in northwestern New Brunswick. The Company holds a 100% interest in these claims with the exception of 4 claim units covering 105 hectares that are subject to a 1.5% NSR. The Company can buy down 0.5% of the NSR for $500,000 and it has the right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd:

SLAM is a project-generating resource company focused on is its flagship Menneval Gold project where the 2021 trenching program is underway. The Company intends to conduct preliminary prospecting and geochemistry on the Gold Brook, Birch Lake gold, Wilson gold and Ramsay gold projects in the vicinity of the Millstream Break in northern New Brunswick. SLAM also expects to conduct preliminary programs on the Jake Lee, Mount Victor and other gold properties on the flanks of the Sawyer Brook and Wheaton Bay faults in southern New Brunswick. SLAM owns the Reserve Creek, Opikeigen and Miminiska gold projects in Ontario and the Mount Uniacke gold project in Nova Scotia. The Company owns a portfolio of base metal properties in the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”) that is subject to an option agreement. SLAM holds NSR royalties on the Superjack, Nash Creek and Coulee zinc‐lead‐copper‐silver properties in the BMC.

