Community Health Systems to Participate in the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that management will participate in the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference to be held September 9 - 10, 2021.

The investor presentation will begin at 2:40 p.m. Eastern time, 1:40 p.m. Central time, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases 84 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

