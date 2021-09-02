Community Health Systems to Participate in the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that management will participate in the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference to be held September 9 - 10, 2021.

The investor presentation will begin at 2:40 p.m. Eastern time, 1:40 p.m. Central time, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.