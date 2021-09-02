checkAd

Radware and Azion Partner in Brazil to Provide Edge Computing Customers with BOT Management Protection Service

Offers expanded services to Azion’s customers in retail, financial services, media, and education

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, has partnered with Azion, a global leader in edge computing in Brazil. The partnership will strengthen Radware’s global presence as well as offers Azion customers Radware’s Bot Manager solution. Radware’s Bot Manager detects and blocks the most aggressive and sophisticated bot attacks.

As part of this partnership, Azion will offer exclusive access to a 30-day free trial for Radware’s Bot Manager solution. Azion's edge computing platform serves some of the largest global organizations in retail, financial services, media, and education, and supports more than 40,000 e-commerce sites, 20 million students, and 10 billion monthly financial services orders.

“We know how critical the security issues are for our customers, especially in the e-commerce market. The identification and mitigation of malicious traffic is crucial for business success,” said Raphael Umann, founder and CEO of Azion. “This partnership in Brazil will allow us to deliver the very best in next-generation bot mitigation solutions through the Azion Edge platform, which simplifies how companies and service providers build and run applications on the edge. Using the platform, developers can quickly and easily access third-party applications and functionality.”

According to Radware’s 2020 report, The Big Bad Bot Problem, nearly 25% of total internet traffic is generated by malicious bots. While good bots help speed up business processes such as data collection and decision making, bad bots target websites, mobile applications and APIs to steal data and disrupt service. Unfortunately, 79% of organizations cannot distinguish between good and bad bots. Radware's Bot Manager helps companies detect, classify and correct malicious bot activity. Now, Azion customers will have access to this technology to reduce the technical challenges involved in safeguarding their businesses.

“We see a substantial increase in cyberthreats today and it is only escalating as the pace of digital transformation accelerates,” said Arthur Marchese, Radware's country manager in Brazil. “Bad bots are becoming more sophisticated in their capabilities, mimicking human behavior, and circumventing conventional security protections. We are excited to be working with Azion to help their customers prevent malicious bot attacks across their websites, mobile applications, and APIs.”

