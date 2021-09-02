Zealand Pharma Chief Medical & Development Officer Sells Shares for DKK 4.1 million
(PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg sells 20,000 shares in the company for a total of DKK 4.1 million.
(PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg sells 20,000 shares in the company for a total of DKK 4.1 million.
Zealand Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg sells 20,000 shares in the company for a total of DKK 4.1 million.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0