checkAd

Zealand Pharma Chief Medical & Development Officer Sells Shares for DKK 4.1 million

Autor: PLX AI
02.09.2021, 17:02  |  24   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg sells 20,000 shares in the company for a total of DKK 4.1 million.

  • (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg sells 20,000 shares in the company for a total of DKK 4.1 million.
Zealand Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zealand Pharma Chief Medical & Development Officer Sells Shares for DKK 4.1 million (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg sells 20,000 shares in the company for a total of DKK 4.1 million.

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
SOBI Board Recommends SEK 235 per Share Offer from Advent & Aurora
Peloton CEO Terminates Share Selling Plan
Andritz Gets Electro-Mechanical Equipment Order in Australia
Delivery Hero Likely to Raise Top-Line Outlook Again This Year, Bank of America Says
Norwegian Air Secondary Placing Completed at NOK 9.30 per Share
BMW to Cut in Half CO2 Emissions per Vehicle & Km Driven by 2030
Bavarian Nordic Rises Nearly 4% as Analysts See Strong RSV Vaccine Potential
Titel
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments
Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
Vestas Is Too Expensive, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Sell
Schaeffler Names Claus Bauer New CFO
Electrolux EGM Approves 2:1 Share Split
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Zealand Pharma Inches Higher on Positive Phase 1 Obesity Drug Data
PLX AI | Analysen
26.08.21Zealand Pharma Short Position Initiated By WorldQuant
PLX AI | Analysen
16.08.21Zealand Pharma Short Position Increased By Armistice Capital
PLX AI | Analysen
13.08.21Zealand Pharma Down 3% as Goldman Cuts Price Target
PLX AI | Analysen
12.08.21Zealand Pharma Half Year Operating Result DKK -550.8 Million vs. Estimate DKK -526 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
03.08.21Zealand Pharma Short Position Increased By Arrowstreet Capital Partnership
PLX AI | Analysen