Leading Independent Proxy Advisor, Glass Lewis, Recommends Atlas Crest Stockholders Vote “FOR” Business Combination with Archer

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) (“Atlas Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Glass Lewis, a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has issued a report recommending that Atlas Crest stockholders vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination Proposal") with Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer''), a leading developer of an urban air mobility ecosystem and all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft. The special meeting to approve the Business Combination Proposal and other related proposals (the "Special Meeting") is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.

Stockholders are encouraged to submit their vote as soon as possible to ensure it is counted at the Special Meeting. Stockholders that owned shares as of the August 5, 2021 record date are urged to vote, even if they no longer own shares. Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds.

Shareholder Vote Information

The Special Meeting will be held exclusively in a virtual format. Additional details regarding the proposals and the Special Meeting are available in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and the supplement to the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting. Stockholders can view Atlas Crest’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus here and the supplement to the definitive proxy statement/prospectus here.

If you are a stockholder of Atlas Crest as of August 5, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, you may submit your vote before the Special Meeting in any of the following ways:

Use the toll-free number shown on your voting instruction form;

Visit the website shown on your voting instruction form to vote via the Internet or;

Complete, sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope.

Stockholders of record can also vote their shares electronically during the Special Meeting via live audio webcast by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/atlascrestcorp/sm2021. You will need the control number that is printed on your proxy card to enter the Special Meeting. Atlas Crest recommends that you log in at least 15 minutes before the Special Meeting to ensure you are logged in when the meeting starts.