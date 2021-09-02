checkAd

Sorrento Announces Enrollment of First Subject in Brazil Phase 2 Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of COVID-19 Associated Acute Respiratory Distress in ICU Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 17:34  |  38   |   |   

  • First patient enrolled at first site in Phase 2 placebo-controlled study conducted in Brazil.

  • Second site scheduled to start enrolling within one week, with multiple additional sites coming online within one month.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced today the start of enrollment in its Phase 2 efficacy study of human allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (COVI-MSC) for patients suffering from COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress (ARD) or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in Brazil. This study (MSC-COV-202BR) is a multi-arm, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study of the efficacy and safety of three infusions of COVI-MSC administered on varying schedules in the setting of standard of care treatments for COVID-19 in 100 subjects. The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the efficacy of COVI-MSCs in patients with COVID-19-induced ARD or ARDS. 

Additionally, Sorrento will soon begin enrollment for two additional Phase 2 studies with COVI-MSC:

  1. A parallel Phase 2 placebo-controlled Phase 2 safety study to be conducted across multiple sites in the United States.
  2. A pulmonary long-hauler Phase 2 safety and efficacy study across multiple sites in Brazil.

Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics, stated, “It brings us great pleasure to see our MSC treatments for COVID-19-induced ARD/ARDS and post-COVID pulmonary long-haul syndrome rapidly move forward in clinical trials and towards a potential emergency approval of this promising therapy globally. We believe that COVI-MSC can help save lives, which is our primary goal at Sorrento.”

More information on the three Phase 2 trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04903327, NCT04905836 and NCT04992247).  

Mesenchymal stem cells have been demonstrated to support resolution of symptoms in multiple disease settings and have the potential to reduce the long-term effects associated with pulmonary tissue damage. More information on the potential use and benefits of MSCs for patients with COVID-19 can be found in the recently published review at: https://translational-medicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s129 ....

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sorrento Announces Enrollment of First Subject in Brazil Phase 2 Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of COVID-19 Associated Acute Respiratory Distress in ICU Patients First patient enrolled at first site in Phase 2 placebo-controlled study conducted in Brazil.Second site scheduled to start enrolling within one week, with multiple additional sites coming online within one month. SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...