Toll Brothers Unveils Newest Luxury Home Community in Valencia Planned Community

Skylar by Toll Brothers at Valencia offers unrivaled residential living. This exclusive collection of homes is nestled in nature with incredible views from select home sites. The open-concept home designs offer stunning volume spaces with ceilings soaring up to 20 feet, expansive kitchens with grand islands, and luxury outdoor living spaces. Featuring up to 3,700 square feet of living space with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages, the innovative home designs also offer an array of dynamic options such as home offices, primary suite decks, stacking doors, floating staircases and primary suite retreats. New exterior design options include Modern Farmhouse, Mid-Century Modern, and Prairie elevations which perfectly complement the modern interior designs. Pricing is anticipated to start at $1.3 million.

Valencia, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers , (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Skylar by Toll Brothers , offering the largest homes in the amenity-rich Valencia planned community. This intimate enclave of just 85 luxury single-family homes boasts incredible views, modern architecture, and innovative home designs.

Skylar by Toll Brothers will offer largest single-family homes in Valencia, each with solar panels, EV chargers and more

“We are excited to be a part of this incredible planned community in a prime location,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “Skylar by Toll Brothers brings new modern home designs to the highly sought-after Valencia area with its award-winning schools, great shopping, and easy access to the freeway. Plus, an array of design options will allow our buyers to build their perfect home.”

The Valencia planned community has a unique focus on conscious living with a commitment to be as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible. The thoughtfully designed community will feature 2,000 EV charging stations and each Toll Brothers home will come with solar panels available for purchase or lease, an EV charger in each garage, and dedicated Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) space in addition to the 2-car garage.

Home buyers interested in learning more about Skylar by Toll Brothers are encouraged to sign up as a VIP to receive the latest community updates. For more information, visit SkylarByTollBrothers.com or call 844-700-8655

Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com