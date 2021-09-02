checkAd

Toll Brothers Unveils Newest Luxury Home Community in Valencia Planned Community

Skylar by Toll Brothers will offer largest single-family homes in Valencia, each with solar panels, EV chargers and more

Valencia, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Skylar by Toll Brothers, offering the largest homes in the amenity-rich Valencia planned community. This intimate enclave of just 85 luxury single-family homes boasts incredible views, modern architecture, and innovative home designs.

Skylar by Toll Brothers at Valencia offers unrivaled residential living. This exclusive collection of homes is nestled in nature with incredible views from select home sites. The open-concept home designs offer stunning volume spaces with ceilings soaring up to 20 feet, expansive kitchens with grand islands, and luxury outdoor living spaces. Featuring up to 3,700 square feet of living space with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages, the innovative home designs also offer an array of dynamic options such as home offices, primary suite decks, stacking doors, floating staircases and primary suite retreats. New exterior design options include Modern Farmhouse, Mid-Century Modern, and Prairie elevations which perfectly complement the modern interior designs. Pricing is anticipated to start at $1.3 million.  

“We are excited to be a part of this incredible planned community in a prime location,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “Skylar by Toll Brothers brings new modern home designs to the highly sought-after Valencia area with its award-winning schools, great shopping, and easy access to the freeway. Plus, an array of design options will allow our buyers to build their perfect home.”

The Valencia planned community has a unique focus on conscious living with a commitment to be as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible. The thoughtfully designed community will feature 2,000 EV charging stations and each Toll Brothers home will come with solar panels available for purchase or lease, an EV charger in each garage, and dedicated Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) space in addition to the 2-car garage.  

Home buyers interested in learning more about Skylar by Toll Brothers are encouraged to sign up as a VIP to receive the latest community updates. For more information, visit SkylarByTollBrothers.com or call 844-700-8655

 

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

 

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

 

 

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Newswire (TOLL-REG) 

 

###

 

 

 

Attachments 

CONTACT: Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers
215-938-8169
ameck@tollbrothers.com




