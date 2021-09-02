This first award ceremony co-organized by the EBRA media group, France’s leading regional daily press group, and the Welcoop Cooperative, a major player in the French healthcare system in the form of a cooperative of pharmacists, honored companies intervening in the health sector in the Grand Est region on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Zenith in Nancy. Among the hundred or so companies from the region nominated, seven were selected in the different categories by the jury members, healthcare sector stakeholders and journalists specialized in the health sector and innovation.

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT (Paris:ALPAT) (Euronext Growth- Paris - FR0010785790 - ALPAT ), a plant biotech company based in Lorraine, France, is an award winner at the Trophées de la Santé event in the Health and Environment Category .

For PAT, this award is a testimony to its achievements as an innovator in health, and in particular, for its TEM1657 drug candidate for the treatment of psoriasis currently in preclinical development with its pharmaceutical subsidiary Temisis, as well as its role as a dynamic contributor to the regional economy.

As a reminder:

- Through its discovery of an original mechanism of action, the company’s drug candidate is today a "First in Class" molecule with anti-inflammatory properties.

- At the end of 2020, a first investor contributed €640,000 (with a €1.6 million contribution from PAT) resulting in a pre-money valuation for Temisis of €40 million.

- Phase I clinical trials are planned for 2022.

Jean-Paul Fèvre, CEO of Plant Advanced Technologies PAT commented: "Our company and research teams are honor to receive this prize in the Health and Environment category which recognizes our work in the discovery of innovative plant-based molecules to meet the global health challenges of our time.”

About PAT

Plant Advanced Technologies (PAT) is a plant biotechnology company specialized in the identification, optimization and production of rare new active plant compounds for cosmetics, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and fine chemicals markets. PAT possesses unique plant-based expertise with a portfolio of worldwide patents.

