Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing/Bond
Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds

02-Sep-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

AD-HOC RELEASE

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds

Berlin, September 2, 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) launches the issue of a dual tranche convertible bond and is targeting gross proceeds in an aggregate amount of EUR 1.0 billion with an upsize option of up to EUR 250 million.

Convertible Bonds

Today, the management board of Delivery Hero, with approval of the supervisory board, resolved to issue two tranches ("Tranche A" and "Tranche B") of senior, unsecured convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 1.0 billion with an upsize option of up to EUR 250 million, maturing in April 2026 (Tranche A) and March 2029 (Tranche B) (the "Convertible Bonds"). The Convertible Bonds will be convertible into newly issued or existing Delivery Hero registered shares with no par value. Shareholders' subscription rights have been excluded.

The Convertible Bonds will be issued at 100% of their nominal value with a denomination of EUR 100,000 each and - unless previously converted, repurchased or redeemed - will be redeemed at par at maturity. The Convertible Bonds will be offered with an annual interest rate between 0.500% and 1.000% (Tranche A) and 1.625% and 2.125% (Tranche B), payable semi-annually, and a conversion premium of 40.0% to 45.0% (Tranche A) and 40.0% to 45.0% (Tranche B) above the reference price, being the placement price per Delivery Hero share in the Concurrent Offering of Existing Shares (as defined below).

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing/Bond Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds 02-Sep-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP …

