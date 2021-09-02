Ingersoll Rand to Host Investor and Analyst Meeting on November 18

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, invites investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join a strategic discussion on the company’s long-term growth strategy, markets and technologies, capital allocation priorities and sustainable competitive advantages, including Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX), demand generation, M&A, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer, and Vikram Kini, chief financial officer, along with members of the senior management team, will deliver a series of presentations on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Boston and via webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

Further details, including webcast information, will be announced closer to the November 18 event and available at the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.