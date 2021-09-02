checkAd

Ingersoll Rand to Host Investor and Analyst Meeting on November 18

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021   

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, invites investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join a strategic discussion on the company’s long-term growth strategy, markets and technologies, capital allocation priorities and sustainable competitive advantages, including Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX), demand generation, M&A, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer, and Vikram Kini, chief financial officer, along with members of the senior management team, will deliver a series of presentations on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Boston and via webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

Further details, including webcast information, will be announced closer to the November 18 event and available at the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

