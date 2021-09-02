Tecan launches an accelerated bookbuilding for the placement of new shares to partly refinance the acquisition of Paramit Corporation

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Männedorf, Switzerland, 2 September 2021 – Tecan Group Ltd. (“Tecan Group” or “Tecan”, SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) launches an accelerated bookbuilding for the placement of up to 650,000 new registered shares (the "New Shares") with a par value of CHF 0.10 per share (the "Share Placement").

The net proceeds from the Share Placement will be used to partly refinance the USD 1.0 billion (CHF 920 million) acquisition of Paramit Corporation, a leading OEM developer and manufacturer of medical devices and life science instruments, that was announced on 23 June 2021 (the “Acquisition”). On 2 August 2021, Tecan announced that it has successfully completed the Acquisition. As previously communicated, Tecan intends to refinance the remaining part of the Acquisition through a mix of cash on hand and a bond offering, subject to market conditions.

The New Shares, corresponding to up to approx. 5.4% of Tecan's currently issued, registered share capital, will be issued from Tecan's existing authorised share capital. The Share Placement excludes subscription rights for existing shareholders. The New Shares will be offered exclusively to professional clients in Switzerland, qualified investors outside of Switzerland and the United States pursuant to Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act and qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act. The issue price of the New Shares (the "Issue Price") will be determined in an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will start immediately. The Issue Price as well as the number of New Shares to be issued will be announced upon completion of the bookbuilding process, expected prior to market opening on or around 3 September 2021.

The New Shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on 7 September 2021. Payment and settlement is expected to take place on 7 September 2021. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares.

In connection with the Share Placement Tecan agreed to a 180-day lock-up period after the listing of the New Shares, subject to certain customary exceptions.

Certain risk factors relating to Tecan and the Acquisition are available on Tecan’s website: https://www.tecan.com/investor-overview