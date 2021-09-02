checkAd

LATECOERE Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

LATECOERE (Paris:LAT):

DATE

NUMBER OF SHARES

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

August 31, 2021

530,983,700

Number of theoretical voting rights * : 556,302,292

Number of exercisable voting rights** : 556,222,404

* Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).

** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

