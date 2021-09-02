Regulatory News:

The ElecLink interconnector through the Channel Tunnel between France and the UK has transmitted electricity between the French (RTE) and UK (National Grid) grids for the first time.

On the night of Tuesday 31 August to Wednesday 01 September, the first electrical tests were successfully carried out through the cable, following the completion of construction of the interconnector earlier in the summer. The tests were carried out with the agreement of the security authorities (IGC and EPSF) and in collaboration with specialized companies: Siemens and SNCF subsidiary, Eurailtest.