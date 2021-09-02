Philippe Salats Joins Latécoère as Group Chief Financial Officer

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a leading partner of major international aircraft manufacturers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Salats as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2021. He succeeds Michel Abaza who, after the achievement of the financial recapitalisation of the company, has decided to pursue a new career path.

"We are very pleased to welcome Philippe Salats to a strengthened Executive Committee. With more than 30 years of experience - 12 of them in aeronautics - and familiarity with sectors undergoing transformation, he will be able to support Latécoère in its growth. We warmly thank Michel Abaza, who has ensured the Group's financial solidity during these years impacted by the health crisis" said Thierry Mootz, Chief Executive Officer of Latécoère.