Delivery Hero to Issue Convertible Bonds for EUR 1 Billion
(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero launches the issue of a dual tranche convertible bond and is targeting gross proceeds in an aggregate amount of EUR 1.0 billion with an upsize option of up to EUR 250 million.
