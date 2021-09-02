checkAd

Delivery Hero to Issue Convertible Bonds for EUR 1 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
02.09.2021, 17:41   

(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero launches the issue of a dual tranche convertible bond and is targeting gross proceeds in an aggregate amount of EUR 1.0 billion with an upsize option of up to EUR 250 million.

