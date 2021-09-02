No. 14/2021 - Managers' transactions

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 September 2021.

Name: Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen Reason for filing: Insider Company name: Cemat A/S Identification code and name: ISIN DK0010271584 Transaction type: Purchase Date: 31 August 2021 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of traded shares: 237,314 Price: 0,90

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski

CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment