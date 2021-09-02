checkAd

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 17:59  |  46   |   |   

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP, a new storage service that allows customers to launch and run complete, fully managed NetApp ONTAP file systems in the cloud for the first time. ONTAP is NetApp’s file system technology that has traditionally powered on-premises network-attached storage (NAS) and provides a widely adopted set of data access and management capabilities. Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP enables customers to launch, run, and scale fully managed NetApp ONTAP file storage on AWS with just a few clicks—giving customers the ability to migrate their applications that rely on NAS appliances to AWS without having to modify their applications, tools, processes, or workflows. Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP now makes it possible for customers to deploy and manage their applications and data using the NAS workflows they already know and use today, and enjoy the agility, scalability, and security of AWS—along with seamless integration with other AWS services. There are no upfront commitments or costs to use Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP, and customers only pay for the resources used. To get started with Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP, visit aws.amazon.com/fsx/netapp-ontap.

Organizations of all sizes are migrating their on-premises applications to the cloud to increase agility, accelerate innovation, improve security, and reduce costs. Many of those applications store the data they rely on in a NAS appliance, providing multiple compute resources and multiple users with access to shared data. Today, many organizations store and manage their application data on premises using NAS appliances powered by ONTAP, which provide storage and data management features that make it easy to manage applications and workloads. For example, application administrators depend on ONTAP to provide high-performance storage with features that make it easy to support their applications like multi-protocol access to network file shares, point-in-time snapshots for data protection, and data replication and cloning for redundancy. Storage administrators typically manage NetApp ONTAP deployments for multiple users and groups, and rely on standardized tools, workflows, and processes for managing file storage that are built around ONTAP’s administrative capabilities and application programming interfaces (APIs). Before today, if customers wanted to migrate their applications to the cloud, they would need to forgo the NAS data management capabilities they are familiar with, and in many cases, re-architect their applications, tools, and workflows, which required customers to expend time and effort to realize the agility, scalability, and security of the cloud.

