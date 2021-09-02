checkAd

AB Science announced today that latest clinical data on long-term survival analyses in ALS will be presented at the 2021 symposium on ALS/MND

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 17:59  |  37   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

AB SCIENCE TO PRESENT LATEST CLINICAL DATA ON LONG-TERM SURVIVAL ANALYSES IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS AT THE 2021 INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON ALS/MND

Paris, 2 September, 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that two scientific presentations in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) will be shared at the 2021 International Symposium on ALS/MND, which is being held virtually on 7–10 December. This is the largest medical and scientific conference dedicated to advancing science in MND/ALS and is the premier event in the ALS research calendar for discussion on the latest advances in research and clinical management.

The accepted abstracts include of one oral presentation during the platform session on Clinical Trials and Trial Design, and one ePoster presentation with accompanying prerecorded video commentary. All abstracts will be published in an open access online supplement to the journal Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Frontotemporal Degeneration.

Presentations Accepted to the 32nd International Symposium on ALS/MND:

Oral presentation. Long-term follow-up of masitinib study AB10015 shows prolonged survival in patients that start treatment prior to severe impairment of functionality.
Presenting Author: Professor Albert Ludolph, MD, PhD (Chairman of the Department of Neurology at the University Hospital and Medical Faculty of Ulm and principal investigator of confirmatory masitinib phase 3 study AB19001)

ePoster presentation. Long-Term Survival Analysis from Masitinib Early Access Named Patient Program.
Presenting Author: Dr Jesus S Mora, MD (Director of the ALS Unit at Hospital San Rafael of Madrid and principal investigator of phase 3 masitinib study AB10015)

About amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a fatal motor neuron disorder that is characterized by progressive loss of the upper and lower motor neurons at the spinal or bulbar level. The disease belongs to a group of disorders known as motor neuron diseases, which are characterized by the gradual degeneration and death of motor neurons. In ALS, both the upper motor neurons and the lower motor neurons degenerate or die, and stop sending messages to muscles.
The prevalence of ALS in western countries is fairly uniform at 6 per 100,000 persons, corresponding to around 30,000 cases in Europe and 20,000 in the USA.
The first drug treatment for ALS, riluzole (Rilutek), was approved in 1995. In Europe, there has been no new treatment approved since riluzole.

