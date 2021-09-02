Sofina H1 Net Result EUR 1,600 Million; Does Not Issue Guidance
(PLX AI) – Sofina half year net result EUR 1,600 million vs loss of EUR 211 million a year ago. Half year EPS EUR 47.52Says not possible to issue guidance for the full year
