Salem Podcast Network Launches Daybreak Insider Daily Podcast

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Salem Podcast Network (“SPN”) will launch the Daybreak Insider Daily Podcast beginning on Tuesday, September 7th.

The daily podcast will be released each weekday morning by 6 am ET and will feature an overview of the biggest stories of the day. It will be hosted by Salem Radio News (“SRN”) anchor Rich Thomason from SRN’s Washington, D.C., bureau.

“It’s clear that podcast listeners are looking for informed reporting on what’s really happening in their world,” said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “Within Salem, we have a wealth of resources, both for newsgathering and for analysis. With the Daybreak Insider Podcast, we’ll be pooling all of those resources into a single podcast to provide in-depth coverage from a conservative worldview. You’ll hear trusted voices from SRN News, Townhall.com, as well as the Salem Radio Network every day on this podcast, and it will all be pulled together by the experienced voice of Rich Thomason.”

The Daybreak Insider Podcast will be a companion product to the Daybreak Insider Newsletter, which is currently distributed each weekday morning to more than 100,000 subscribers.

Rich Thomason brings more than forty years of news experience to the Daybreak Insider Podcast, including more than two decades with SRN News as an anchor, correspondent, and news producer. Previously, he’s worked in Atlanta, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., in the newsrooms of CNN and the Associated Press as a news writer, editor, reporter and anchor.

The Salem Podcast Network launched in January of 2021 with Charlie Kirk and Dinesh D’Souza. SPN has since added Todd Starnes, Trish Regan, and Jenna Ellis, in addition to the Salem Radio Network hosts who have daily podcasts on www.SalemPodcastNetwork.com. SPN was ranked the #13 podcast network in America in July by Triton Digital based on average weekly downloads. SPN averages more than 12 million downloads per month.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

