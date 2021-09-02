AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Bolt-on acquisition
The company announced the acquisition of another retail property in Finsterwalde, a city with 16,000 inhabitants in the Eastern part of Germany. With a net annualized rent of EUR 0.5m and its typical financing profile.
What’s it all about?
FCR did it again! The company announced the acquisition of another retail property in Finsterwalde, a city with 16,000 inhabitants in the Eastern part of Germany. With a net annualized rent of EUR 0.5m and its typical financing profile, e.g. an LTV of 75-80% (eAR) we calculate a FFO contribution of c. EUR 0.3-0.35m and an initial yield in line with the company’s 8-12% target. In our view, this transaction is once again proof that FCR can still acquire lucrative properties in secondary locations – a niche that per se attracts little competition and hence higher annual returns for the likes of FCR. We therefore reiterate our BUY recommendation, PT unchanged at EUR 14.80.
Wertpapier
