AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Bolt-on acquisition

The company announced the acquisition of another retail property in Finsterwalde, a city with 16,000 inhabitants in the Eastern part of Germany. With a net annualized rent of EUR 0.5m and its typical financing profile.

FCR immobilien AG (Update) Real Estate MCap EUR 123m

BUY PT EUR 14.80 (+18% potential) FCR did it again.The company bought another lucrative property in Eastern Germany. In our view further proof that the company's business model is intact. Read

What’s it all about?

FCR did it again! The company announced the acquisition of another retail property in Finsterwalde, a city with 16,000 inhabitants in the Eastern part of Germany. With a net annualized rent of EUR 0.5m and its typical financing profile, e.g. an LTV of 75-80% (eAR) we calculate a FFO contribution of c. EUR 0.3-0.35m and an initial yield in line with the company’s 8-12% target. In our view, this transaction is once again proof that FCR can still acquire lucrative properties in secondary locations – a niche that per se attracts little competition and hence higher annual returns for the likes of FCR. We therefore reiterate our BUY recommendation, PT unchanged at EUR 14.80.