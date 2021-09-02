checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential claims against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATVI).

On July 21, 2021, Bloomberg Law reported that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (“DFEH”) had filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, following a two-year investigation that “found the company discriminated against female employees in terms and conditions of employment, including compensation, assignment, promotion, and termination.” Moreover, Activision Blizzard’s female employees, who “make up around 20% of the . . . workforce,” “are subjected to a ‘pervasive frat boy workplace culture.’”

If you still hold Activision shares purchased before January 2021 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

