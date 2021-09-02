Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern Newfoundland

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (“Sokoman”) and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (“Benton”), members of a joint exploration alliance previously announced on May 27, 2021 (together, “the Alliance”), are pleased to announce they have received high-grade gold assays up to 134.46 g/t Au (visible gold noted in sample) at the Grey River Joint Venture located on the south coast of Newfoundland. The Alliance collected a series of grab and chip samples from outcrop and local float, and assays range from less than detection to 134.46 g/t Au (sampling details provided below). The sampling focused on an area roughly 500 m by 300 m immediately west of Gulch Cove where historical gold values of 225 g/t Au were reported by previous workers (see map).

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The high-grade visible gold-bearing sample (480309) is located a few metres from tidewater and consisted of a 0.50 cm chip believed to be at the same location as the 225 g/t Au historical sample reported by previous workers. The sample also contained anomalous bismuth (>1000 ppm Bi), and silver (>6 ppm Ag), for which overlimit assaying is pending. A second sample (480310), contiguous with the aforementioned sample, returned 3.09 g/t Au from a 30 cm chip. In addition, a number of anomalous grab samples ranging from less than detection to 1.22 g/t Au were returned from the sampling over a 500 m strike length of the quartz zone that has been mapped by the government over an 8 kilometre E-W strike length and up to 300 m in width. Further sampling along this trend to the west has been completed in recent days and submitted for assay.

The Alliance has also completed sampling of five archived drill holes that were drilled for silica by the Newfoundland government in 1968. The drilling took place approximately 2 kilometres east of where the high-grade results are located. Examination of the old cores revealed up to 2% disseminated pyrite locally, and for which no records of gold assaying could be found. A total of 23 samples were taken that ranged from 0.25 m to 2.80 m in length with an average length of 1.21 m. Samples were sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL for Au and ICP analysis.