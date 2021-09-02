AlsterResearch AG Update: Symrise AG - Accelerated growth in cosmetics segment

Symrise has taken a 25% equity participation in US headquartered Kobo Products Inc. Even though Symrise could potentially increase its holding and seize control, such a transaction would be relatively small in size.

What’s it all about?

Symrise has taken a 25% equity participation in US headquartered Kobo Products Inc. Even though Symrise could potentially increase its holding and seize control, such a transaction would be relatively small in size (eAR 1.5-2% revenue contribution). We therefore regard yesterday’s news rather as a thematic point. In addition, Symrise announced to prematurely redeem a EUR 400m convertible bond at a conversion price of EUR 91.75. We have incorporated a 100% conversion given that the convertible bond is significantly in the money. However, based on its rich valuation, we reiterate our SELL recommendation. Our DCF backed PT remains unchanged at EUR 107.00.