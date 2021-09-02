checkAd

Fitch Ratings initiate coverage of OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Fitch Ratings initiate coverage of OSB GROUP PLC

OSB Group is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings has published Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook for OSB GROUP PLC and OneSavings Bank plc.

Andy Golding, Group Chief Executive said, “This is a milestone in the development of OSB Group and this investment grade rating from Fitch confirms the strength of our business and our balance sheet”

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.





