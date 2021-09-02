Results first half 2021

Regulated information - 2 September 2021 – 18:30



Financial results

During the first semester of 2021 Campine’s revenue amounted to 106,3 mio €, which is an increase of 29% compared to the first semester of 2020 and 3% higher than the first semester of the ‘pre‑Corona year’ 2019. The EBITDA reached 10,9 mio €, which is a record high result for the first semester. The increase in sales and profit is entirely related to the recovery of the economy following the breakthrough of the Corona pandemic and the increase of the raw material prices. “The demand for all our products was extremely high” explains CEO De Vos “Our concerns today are mainly to find enough raw materials at decent prices, although we can pass on the increased costs fairly easily” he adds. Especially in Campine’s Specialty Chemicals division there are shortages for different materials, leading to higher prices.

Campine was also able to extend the efficiency improvements and savings implemented during last year’s pandemic. Thanks to adequate measures there have been no negative consequences for Campine’s employees related to Covid so far.