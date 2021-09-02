checkAd

Results first half 2021

2 September 2021

Financial results

During the first semester of 2021 Campine’s revenue amounted to 106,3 mio €, which is an increase of 29% compared to the first semester of 2020 and 3% higher than the first semester of the ‘pre‑Corona year’ 2019. The EBITDA reached 10,9 mio €, which is a record high result for the first semester. The increase in sales and profit is entirely related to the recovery of the economy following the breakthrough of the Corona pandemic and the increase of the raw material prices. “The demand for all our products was extremely high” explains CEO De Vos “Our concerns today are mainly to find enough raw materials at decent prices, although we can pass on the increased costs fairly easily” he adds. Especially in Campine’s Specialty Chemicals division there are shortages for different materials, leading to higher prices.

Campine was also able to extend the efficiency improvements and savings implemented during last year’s pandemic. Thanks to adequate measures there have been no negative consequences for Campine’s employees related to Covid so far.

To facilitate a better comparison, results of the ‘pre-Covid’ year 2019 were added to the usual comparison with the prior (Covid) year 2020.

  

Results per division/segment

Division/segment Specialty Chemicals

Market and Operations

  • The 2020 year-end rally of the antimony metal price continued at a higher pace in 2021. Antimony is the main raw material for Campine’s Specialty Chemicals division. By the end of March prices reached the level of 12,000 USD/ton, which is double of the price level of mid-2020. This fast and steep increase is related to an uptake on the demand side and shortages on the supply side. Covid pandemic closures of antimony mines around the world caused ore supply to drop significantly, leading to shortages in antimony metal and ultimately to a relative scarcity of trioxide. This situation persists until today and is also fuelled by increased maritime transport costs, where prices are fivefold of last year.
  • “Thanks to our diversified purchasing network Campine was able to secure enough metal.” Explains Hans Vercammen, Division Director Specialty Chemicals “On top of this we were fortunate to start up our antimony recycling factory earlier this year: it already paid off, given the shortages and for sure the interesting price levels.” Vercammen adds.
  • In the Plastics business unit the main challenges were similar in trying to secure supplies of the different polymers and additives at reasonable prices. Campine is however able to pass on the material price increases to its customers. 
  • Sales revenue in the Specialty Chemicals division increased to 47.2 mio €, a growth with 38% from 2020 and 8% higher than in 2019. These higher revenues are mainly a result of a strong demand and higher sales prices of the antimony products.
  • The EBITDA rose to 6.3 mio €, (compared to 1.7 mio € in 2020 and 0.5 mio € in 2019). This strong result is also supported by a stock value increase resulting from the higher prices.

Division/segment Metals Recycling

