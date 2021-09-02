J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) EVP and President of Intermodal Darren Field and Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Finance John Kuhlow will address the 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Investors may access the live presentation by visiting the Newsroom section of our website at www.jbhunt.com/our-company/newsroom. A presentation replay will also be made available on J.B. Hunt’s website following the event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.