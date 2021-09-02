checkAd

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 18:47  |  29   |   |   

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) EVP and President of Intermodal Darren Field and Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Finance John Kuhlow will address the 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Investors may access the live presentation by visiting the Newsroom section of our website at www.jbhunt.com/our-company/newsroom. A presentation replay will also be made available on J.B. Hunt’s website following the event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu JB Hunt Transport Services Inc!
Short
Basispreis 190,45€
Hebel 14,85
Ask 0,78
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 167,11€
Hebel 13,94
Ask 1,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company’s website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

J.B.Hunt Transport Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) EVP and President of Intermodal Darren Field and Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Finance John Kuhlow will address the 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference at 9:00 a.m. eastern …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 Deutsche Bank Virtual Transportation Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten