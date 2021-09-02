checkAd

Verizon increases dividend for 15th consecutive year

Consistency of dividend increase reflects Board’s confidence in service revenue growth and multi-purpose network strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 64 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 1, 2021, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2021.

This is the 15th consecutive year Verizon’s Board has approved a quarterly dividend increase.

Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said, “We continue to deliver value to our shareholders as we execute our multi-purpose network strategy and grow the top and bottom lines.”

Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made approximately $5.2 billion in cash dividend payments in the first half of 2021.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

