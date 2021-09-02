Update from New Jersey American Water on Response to Tropical Depression Ida

New Jersey American Water implemented storm protection plans at its water treatment facilities, including the Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant in central New Jersey, which underwent a $37 million flood protection investment project in 2018. Licensed treatment plant operators, water quality and other critical personnel are remaining at the facility throughout the duration of the flooding to help maintain continuity of operations.

In the wake of Tropical Depression Ida, New Jersey American Water , the state’s largest water and wastewater utility company, wants to update customers that all its operating areas are withstanding widespread flooding and drinking water quality has not been impacted.

“Our dedicated teams of professionals executed our emergency response plans over the past few days and overnight, and thanks to sound preparation and the investments we made into the sustainability and resiliency of our plants, pumps and other infrastructure, I am pleased to say our facilities have been able to withstand this historic flood so far and we continue to provide our customers with safe, reliable service,” said Tom Shroba, Vice President of Operations, New Jersey American Water.

Due to the inability to receive chemical deliveries during the flooding, New Jersey American Water will temporarily change the water treatment process from a chloramine (combined) residual to free chlorine residual at the company’s Raritan-Millstone and Canal Road Water Treatment plants. These surface water treatment plants serve New Jersey American Water customers in the following counties: Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset and Union. This treatment change occurs annually during the winter months during regular maintenance and is a standard alternative to the chloramine treatment process usually in place.

During this change, some customers may notice a slight taste and smell of chlorine in their water. This is normal and will only be temporary. Customers who wish to reduce the taste of chlorine can place water in an uncovered glass container in the refrigerator overnight to dissipate chlorine faster. As always, the company will continue to monitor water quality in the system to provide that customers receive water that meets or is better than federal and state drinking water standards. Customers will be notified when the treatment process is changed back to chloramine.