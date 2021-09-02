Publication of a circular

On 2 September 2021 Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, together with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £20 million (the "Offer").

The Company has also published a circular convening a general meeting to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 6 October 2021 at the offices of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited, 41 Lothbury, London EC2R 7AE. At the general meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve share issuance authorities in relation to the Offer and the continued operation of the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme and to approve an amendment to the Company's articles of association in order to extend the date of the next continuation vote to the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2028.

The circular is available to download from the Company's website, www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk. The circular will also shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837