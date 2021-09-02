checkAd

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL) Crosses the $1 Billion Asset Threshold

Strategy Shares, an innovative family of exchange traded funds (ETFs) providing all types of investors with unique and compelling portfolio solutions, is today announcing that its Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL) has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management.

HNDL is a first-of-its-kind target distribution ETF designed to seek investment results that correlate generally, before fees and expenses, to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq 7HANDL Index. The index includes a 50% allocation to fixed income and equity ETFs (the “Core Portfolio”) and a 50% allocation to a “Dorsey Wright Explore Portfolio,” a tactical allocation with U.S. fixed-income, U.S. blend, U.S. equity and U.S. alternative assets, or categories that have historically provided high levels of income.

Since its launch in 2018, HNDL has historically met its objective of generating investment results that track the 7% target distribution yield of the Nasdaq 7HANDL Index.

“Hitting the $1 billion mark is a significant milestone for any ETF, and we are particularly pleased with just how well HNDL has been resonating with investors and advisors looking for tangible solutions to the challenge of identifying and adding yield to a portfolio,” said David Miller, Portfolio Manager for HNDL. “With rates likely to stay near zero for the foreseeable future, the approach underpinning HNDL can solve for a key need for yield-hungry investors.”

HNDL has grown its assets by more than 400% in 2021 alone, and is joined in the Strategy Shares ETFs family by two other funds:

  • Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO) seeks to provide momentum-based exposure to global equity regions while simultaneously avoiding significant and prolonged drawdowns. Unlike many tactical strategies, which implement a “light switch” approach, ROMO implements a distinct “dimmer switch” approach.
  • Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB), the firm’s newest fund, combines an investment grade bond portfolio with a gold hedge overlay in one strategy based on the proposition that an investment in gold can potentially provide a hedge against inflation for a bond investment.

“We’ve been very pleased by how well our entire lineup of innovative ETFs has been resonating with the marketplace, and we look forward to continuing to speak with advisors and investors about the ways in which these strategies can help them solve some of their most pressing portfolio construction challenges,” added Miller.

