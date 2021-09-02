Comcast Announces Exclusive Premiere of Founding in Color – a Docuseries About Black and Latino Founders – on Xfinity’s Black Experience Channel and Latino Destination on X1

Comcast is excited to announce the exclusive premiere of the docuseries, Founding in Color , arriving Thursday, September 9, 2021, on its Black Experience on Xfinity (Channel 1622), also available on X1 on demand, Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app.

Presented by Black Experience on Xfinity and Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs, Founding in Color gets to the hard truth about what it really takes to succeed as a Black and Latino entrepreneur in America today. The docuseries tells authentic and unparalleled stories that go beyond the business pitch and drive straight to the heart of personal experiences that shaped the featured founders, as people, and as business leaders.

The result is a narrative that doubles as a master class in embracing uniqueness, creating a seat at the table, and staying the course despite disheartening obstacles. The mission is to shine a brighter light on Black and Latino founders, empowering viewers to walk away more educated about the path to entrepreneurship and inspired to begin their own journeys.

The three-part series gives viewers an intimate introduction to nine Black and Latino founders changing the game in varied tech and entertainment sectors. Renato Carregha, Shanel Fields, India Hayes, Danielle Johnson, Jasmine Jones, Michael Maponga, Trish Miller, Max Tuchman, and Karlos Walkes get candid about the challenges they face and share how they’ve had to dig deep to navigate race, identity, familial complexities, and a global pandemic to survive as entrepreneurs.

“We're thrilled to bring this very important –and highly unique –perspective on underrepresented founders in America today to the Black Experience on Xfinity channel and our Latino destination on X1, furthering our company-wide mission of investing in and showcasing authentic Black and Latino stories and culture," said Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services. "We launched this channel to help facilitate the discovery of stories like Founding in Color while also providing a platform for emerging Black content creators."