The Razin Group Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with NextGen Healthcare’s 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 19:00  |  40   |   |   

Sheldon Razin, who collectively with Lance Rosenzweig and the other participants in his solicitation owns approximately 15.2% of the outstanding common shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) (“NextGen Healthcare” or the “Company”), today filed a revised preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) scheduled for October 13, 2021. The revised materials reflect the following:

  • The Razin Group is now seeking to elect four highly-qualified individuals to the Company’s nine-member Board of Directors (the “Board”).
  • The Razin Group proactively reduced the size of its slate from six director candidates to four director candidates: Kenneth H. Fearn, Mr. Razin, Mr. Rosenzweig and Ruby Sharma.
  • In an effort to reset the balance of power in the boardroom and strengthen the Company’s lagging corporate governance, the Razin Group is seeking to replace four incumbent directors: Craig Barbarosh, George Bristol, Jeffrey Margolis and Morris Panner (collectively, the “Entrenched Four”).
  • To mitigate the attempts by the incumbent directors to confuse shareholders and undermine proper corporate governance, the Razin Group intends to not invoke cumulative voting at the Annual Meeting.
  • The Razin Group urges the incumbent directors to remove the reincorporation-related proposals from the Annual Meeting agenda, as these changes were only proposed to prevent the Razin Group from utilizing cumulative voting at the Annual Meeting.

Messrs. Razin and Rosenzweig commented:

“By reducing the size of our slate and stating our intent to not invoke cumulative voting at NextGen Healthcare’s Annual Meeting, we have made it clear that our campaign is simply about ridding the Company’s boardroom of four misaligned and self-interested directors – not obtaining control. The reality is that Chairman Jeffrey Margolis and the three directors we are seeking to remove are the individuals focused on maintaining control at all costs. They are the ones initiating brazen entrenchment maneuvers and manipulations of the corporate machinery, including a proposed reincorporation in Delaware that strengthens the Board’s power and weakens shareholders’ rights.

