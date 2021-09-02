checkAd

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dissolution and Estimated Distribution of Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 19:00  |  26   |   |   

ST. JOSEPH, Mich., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (“Edgewater”) (OTCPK: EGDW), announced today that it has voluntarily dissolved under Maryland law and is now winding up its operations and preparing to distribute assets, consisting solely of cash, to its stockholders. As of the date of this press release, we estimate that stockholders will receive a total of between $41.00 and $43.44 for each share of Edgewater common stock that they own. It is expected that distributions will be made on or about November 9, 2021. We intend to notify stockholders of the amount per share to be distributed by issuing a press release prior to making distributions.

Edgewater stockholders who own shares of Edgewater stock in the form of an Edgewater printed stock certificate must prove their interest in Edgewater’s assets by returning their printed stock certificates to our transfer agent, Computershare, to be exchanged for shares of Edgewater stock in “book-entry” form (i.e. without a stock certificate). Edgewater stockholders who own Edgewater stock in the form of printed stock certificates have been mailed instructions on how to return their stock certificates to Computershare. To avoid a delay in receiving your distribution for your interest in Edgewater’s assets, you must return your printed stock certificate(s) to Computershare so that the certificates are received by November 2, 2021. Edgewater stockholders who own shares of Edgewater stock in book-entry form or through a broker or other nominee need not take any additional action to prove their interest in Edgewater’s assets. You may contact Computershare at 1 (800) 368-5948 if you have any questions. When calling Computershare, you will need to provide your 10-digit account number for Edgewater stock that begins with a “C” or your social security number (if it is on file with Computershare).

Edgewater’s common stock continues to be quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace. Upon making distributions to stockholders, we anticipate that Edgewater’s shares will be removed from the OTC Pink marketplace and that further trading will not be permitted. There can be no guarantee when Edgewater’s shares will be removed from the OTC Pink marketplace, or that trading in Edgewater stock will not be terminated, without notice, prior to the date on which distributions are made to stockholders.

Contact: Coleen Rossman, CFO
Telephone: 269-982-4176





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dissolution and Estimated Distribution of Assets ST. JOSEPH, Mich., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (“Edgewater”) (OTCPK: EGDW), announced today that it has voluntarily dissolved under Maryland law and is now winding up its operations and preparing to distribute assets, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
Stellantis to Acquire First Investors Financial Services Group as Key Step to Developing a Captive ...
Plug Power Hosts Sen. Schumer at Green Hydrogen Plant in New York
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...