AUGA group, AB presentation of financial results for the 6 months of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 19:32  |  25   |   |   

AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) presented the Company‘s unaudited financial results for the 6 months of 2021 in an online webinar for investors on September 2 of 2021. The presentation (see attachment) covers detailed information on the results of each business segment of the Company and general financial indicators.

Mindaugas Ambrasas, CFO of the Company, presented the results and answered questions from webinar participants.

The webinar was recorded. It will be available to see on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account and the Company’s website.

Contacts:
Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO
Phone: +370 620 67296
Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt

Attachment





